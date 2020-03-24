Kourtney Kardashian 'overwhelmed' by turning 40

Kourtney Kardashian felt "really overwhelmed" about turning 40 and used to "cry daily for no reason". The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star - who has children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, with former partner Scott Disick - has admitted she would "cry daily for no reason" in the lead up to her milestone birthday last April because she felt so much "pressure. She said: "There was this pressure, I think of where you think you're supposed to be at a certain age. I think, for some reason, 40 for me really made me analyse my life. And I just felt really overwhelmed. "There was intense pressure from everyone. Like, 'You have to look the best you've ever looked walking down the stairs to your party!' I don't like being the center of attention, so I didn't even know if I wanted a party." Fortunately, Kourtney "feels amazing" now and her change in outlook began from her birthday.

She said on 'In the Room': "I woke up on my birthday though feeling so good."

Last year, Kourtney launched her lifestyle website Poosh.com but didn't enlist any help from her mother and manager Kris Jenner.

She said: "I felt like, I didn't need her help. I just really felt like it was something I could do on my own with the right team."

But Kourtney thinks her mother has been a great mentor thanks to her advice such as "don't take no for an answer".

She added: "[My sisters and I] are a little scary, at times, when it comes to business.

"My mom always taught us, 'If you hear the answer no, you're asking the wrong person."

During summer break during her college days, Kourtney learned "so much" on work experience shadowing Kris at work.

She said: "I learned so much just from hearing how she talks on the phone. She's not unkind, both my parents were always very kind to people."