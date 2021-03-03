Kourtney Kardashian 'really happy' with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be "really happy" with her new beau Travis Barker. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has started dating the Blink 182 singer and she is reportedly "having a lot of fun" with the rocker. A source told E! News: "He's always wanted to date her, but she would brush it off, and they continued to just have a friendship. “Their relationship is going strong, and Travis has been treating her like a queen. He wants to do everything with her and is so excited about the relationship. “It's going really well and Travis' kids love Kourtney.

“She's really happy and is having a lot of fun.

“They are planning a few more getaways together in the next coming months.

“Kourt is also helping Travis on his wellness line, and he loves hearing her input on the project."

Kourtney and Travis are said to be taking things slowly for the time being.

An insider said: "Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they’re taking their time and trying not to move too fast.

“No one is surprised by their relationship. They have big modern families."Both are dedicated to their kids.

“They come from these modern families with modern relationships.

“Both of their families are supportive. It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."

In January, it was claimed Travis is "smitten" with Kourtney, after it was claimed the drummer and the Poosh founder were "officially a couple".

The source said: "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months.

“Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

The celebrity duo sparked rumours after they both posted social media snaps from Kris Jenner's home and later made their romance Instagram official.