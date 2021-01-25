Kourtney Kardashian romancing Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly romancing Travis Barker, after the pair were spotted hanging out together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home over the weekend. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has sparked romance rumours with the Blink-182 drummer after they were spotted hanging out together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home over the weekend. Both Kourtney and Travis posted pictures to their respective Instagram Stories which feature the same pool, suggesting they were together even though neither of them posted photos together. According to E! News, Travis has also been spotted checking out Kourtney's recent social media posts, including leaving a comment with a single rose emoji on the 41-year-old reality star’s recent flirty mirror selfie. Earlier in January, he also added a tulip emoji to a photo of Kourtney walking into the ocean, and wrote “you’re so cool” in response to some still she’d shared from the movie ‘True Romance’.

The crossover between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian it’s happening wtf pic.twitter.com/yg9djDLLz0 — ᶜᵒᵗᶦ 💗☠️ ᴸᵒᵛᵉˢ MGK (@MGK_gr0upie) January 24, 2021

This isn't the first time that Travis and Kourtney – who are neighbours in Calabasas – have sparked speculation together, as in 2018, fans suspected the two were an item when they were seen grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles.

They were then spotted together again in early 2019, but sources at the time insisted it was totally platonic.

An insider said: "They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighbourhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids. They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream."

If the pair are romancing now, it will be the first major relationship for Kourtney since she split from Younes Bendjima in 2018.

Prior to that, the Poosh founder dated Scott Disick on and off between 2006 and 2015, with whom she has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

Travis, 45, is father to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, whom he has with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.