Kourtney Kardashian would keep Scott Disick romance 'private'

Kourtney Kardashian would keep a romance with Scott Disick "private". The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has "denied" she has any feelings for her former partner - with whom she shares Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five - but if they were to get back together again, Kourtney wouldn't be sharing the news. A source told Us Weekly magazine: "If they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it. It’s a constant topic amongst her family and she denies there are romantic feelings there, so there’s just no way she would admit it." It comes after it was claimed Scott and Kourtney are “best friends” after their 2015 split. Back in May, the former couple - who dated on and off between 2006 and 2015 - spent time in Utah with their children to celebrate Scott’s 37th birthday, and sources say the pair had “so much fun”.

An insider explained: “Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends.”

The source also claimed Scott - who previously dated model Sofia Richie, 22 - has been “flirting” with 41-year-old Kourtney, although the beauty is “not open to him in a romantic sense”.

They added: “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris [Jenner]."

Scott recently headed to rehab because he "wants to be the best dad possible" to his children.

A source said of his rehab stint: "Scott entered a treatment facility last week. He knew he was spiralling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible."