Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Kourtney Kardashian's former boyfriend Younes Bendjima has hailed her as an "amazing woman and mum" as he reminisced on their romance on Instagram.



The 25-year-old model split from the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star in August after almost two years of dating, but it seems he can't get her out of his head as he took to Instagram on Sunday to heap praise on his former beau, insisting he has nothing but "love" for her.





Younes was reflecting on his year on his Instagram story when he posted a picture of Kourtney - who has Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three, with former partner Scott Disick - and wrote: "let's not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I'm not the type of man that forget moments like that. you [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens. it's all love at the end of the day. we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go. (sic)"





Since splitting with Younes, 39-year-old Kourtney recently romanced 20-year-old Luka Sabbat, but she put an end to their "fun fling" in October.





A source said at the time: "Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka. It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal. She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great. She is looking forward to all the fun holidays."





And despite their age gap of almost two decades, Kourtney's friends were thought to be fans of Luka, as he offered a nice change of pace for the star, who had "distanced herself from her sisters" during her romance with Younes.



