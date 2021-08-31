Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes exposes her baby daddy Scott Disick

It seems that Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, isn’t happy about her new relationship with Travis Barker. The happy couple has been spending some quality time in Italy, seemingly having a baecation one can only dream of.

Snaps of Kourtney and Travis enjoying life have been popping up online, with the couple showing PDA, and the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also sharing a picture of them making out on a boat. It seems that all the attention their relationship is getting is rubbing Scott up the wrong way, even though he’s currently dating 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin. The “Flip It Like Disick” star decided to take refuge in his displeasure with Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, but Younes was having none of it.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Younes shared a DM conversation between him and Scott in which the reality star sent a picture of Kourtney and Travis, along with a message that read: “Yo, is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” To which Younes replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.”