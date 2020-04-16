Kourtney Kardashian's kids dividing time between parents

Kourtney Kardashian thinks it's "nice" that her kids are still dividing their time between her and Scott Disick's houses amid the coronavirus pandemic. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign with her five nights a week and they then spend the other two nights with their dad and the Poosh founder believes the youngsters appreciate the chance to have a "change of scenery". She said: "I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses...I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house. "They have their own dog there, there's just a different vibe in the different houses. "And I know he's practicing really safe rules as well."

When she has the children with her, Kourtney is enjoying helping them with their school work.

She said: "I feel so involved in my kids' work. I actually know their strong points and where they need more help. I'm actually helping, doing everyone's work."

Last week, Kourtney shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing underwear and an orange button-up dress that showed off her stomach, attracting comments asking if she was pregnant.

But the 40-year-old beauty insisted she didn't find the remarks offensive and she's happy to celebrate her "feminine" shape.

Speaking to her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard on Instagram Live, she said: "So many of the comments were like, 'Are you pregnant? Baby number four?'

"I could've taken that offensively... but I knew that I didn't look pregnant.

"I know what my body looks like when I'm pregnant. I've been pregnant three time.

"It's very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn't take it offensively... Instead, I wrote back, 'Oh, let's put the good blessings out there.' Like, put out a good vibe."