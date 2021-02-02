Kourtney Kardashian's reaction to Travis Barker's post gets fans excited

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kourtney Kardashian is said to be dating long-time friend Travis Barker and her latest post on his social media post has caught the attention of fans. Travis had shared a throwback post on Sunday, with his former band Blink-182. He captioned the video, saying: "My first punk band FEEBLE." While his post was swamped with comments from fans around the world, there was a comment from Kourtney, too. She simply wrote: "wow". View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) Kourtney and Travis are reportedly dating after being friends for a long time. They had also spent quality time at Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home recently.

According to sources, the Kardashian family is very happy that Kourtney has found love again and approves of Travis.

Reportedly Kourtney’s baby daddy Scott Disick wants her "to be happy".

The 37-year-old TV star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with his ex - is pleased that Kourtney is happily dating musician Travis Barker.

A source said: "Scott hasn't been reacting much to Kourtney and Travis dating.

"It's always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new, but at the end of the day, he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and they're focused on co-parenting together."

Scott and Kourtney, 41, split back in 2015, but have subsequently retained a healthy relationship and have successfully co-parented their three children together.

Kourtney's family are also pleased to see the reality star dating the Blink-182 drummer.

The insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis.

"He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in."