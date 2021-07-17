Kourtney Kardashian's 'unbreakable' bond with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s bond with Travis Barker is “unbreakable”, as sources say the pair are "very much in love" and are "deeply connected as a couple". The 42-year-old reality star was friends with the Blink-182 drummer for years before they embarked on a romance in January this year, and it has now been claimed the couple are “very much in love”.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “They’re very much in love and are deeply connected as a couple. Their bond is unbreakable at this point.” The news comes after it was reported this week that Kourtney and Travis, 45, got engaged over the weekend while in Las Vegas for a UFC fight. A source said at the time: “I think Travis has been planning the proposal for ages. They want to start their own family together - that is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has never been married despite a lengthy relationship with former partner Scott Disick – with whom she has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign – but it’s believed things are “different” with Travis. The insider added: “Kourt's never been married, and for years, told [her ex] Scott [Disick] she wasn’t interested because of her parents' divorce.

“She actually turned down Scott a few times - but things with Travis are different. They’ve talked a lot about marriage and the future. "She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it's about making a new family.” Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the couple had already discussed marriage.