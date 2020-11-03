Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner 'put their differences aside'

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner have "put their differences aside" for their children. Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn's friend and manager, has insisted there is no feud between the former couple, and instead their focus is on raising their two children - Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Sophia said: "Certainly they’ve had their issues … as any exes have, but I see two amazing parents that really put those differences aside for their kids. And I think this misconception is just outdated, you know, I think it’s over, there’s no feud going on." And Sophia insists she is close to Kris too and praised her for being the "most generous giving, loving person". She added: "There’s this misconception out there that Kris has a feud with us or Caitlin or me. I am so close to Kris.

“I speak to Kris all the time. It’s not like we’re like girlfriends having drinks all the time, but you know, if there’s ever a concern or ever a question or anything I have needed help with Kris would be the first phone call.

“She’s like a book of wisdom. And I think she’s a lot of fun too socially, but I think that Kris is the most generous giving, loving person. And she’s tough as nails.

“We all know that, but she has given me such good advice on how to help with managing Caitlyn.

“And also with my own brand, she’s helped me and given quite nice advice and connections and she’s just generous beyond belief."

When it comes to Sophia and Caitlyn's friendship, she describes it as "parental".

Speaking on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, she said: "We are girlfriends, but we’re not like ‘girlfriends.’ You know what I mean?

“We’re very good friends. To me. Caitlyn is like a parent figure, but also now we have business together.

“So, you know, we work together. So it’s interesting. It really is family. That’s the best way to describe it. It was never sexual."