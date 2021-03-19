Kris Jenner breaks silence on daughter Kim Kardashian West's divorce

Kris Jenner says her family have rallied around Kim Kardashian West to offer “support” amid her divorce from Kanye West, as she says the family just want to see Kim's kids "happy". The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from Kanye last month, and although she’s yet to comment publicly on the split, her mother Kris Jenner has said the family are focusing on making sure Kim and Kanye’s children - North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, 22 months – are “happy”. Speaking during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, Kris said: "I think it's always going to be hard anytime ... you know, there's a lot of kids. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal. "I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone's okay. That's what you want as a mom."

Kris, 64, is the first member of the Kardashian family to speak publicly about Kim and Kanye’s split after it was confirmed in court documents on February 19 that she had filed to end their seven-year marriage.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported the SKIMS founder wants to sit down with Oprah Winfrey to open up on her split rather than posting a social media statement.

A source said: “Kim’s gearing up to do a big sit-down interview with Oprah to open up about her marriage split.

“She feels she needs to face the public and be open and honest about what really happened between her and Kanye, and address the rumour mill.

“She’s biding her time, but she has already been planning the interview and wants it to be a two-part special. It will likely happen when all the loose ends of the divorce are tied up.”

Kim began dating the “Heartless’” rapper in 2012, and the couple had their first child in 2013 before tying the knot in 2014.

