Kris Jenner defends Kendall Jenner's birthday party amid Covid-19

Kris Jenner has defended Kendall Jenner's decision to have a birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star insisted everyone who attended her daughter's recent 25th birthday party was tested for Covid-19 before they attended and her and her family are tested "religiously" for the virus.

Speaking on Always Unpredictable, she said: "Whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small, whether it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, like at Kendall’s everyone got tested before they walked in the door.

"They had to wait half an hour before the results were in and everybody was tested a few days before Halloween, so we were really responsible and we make sure everyone in our family and closest friends are tested religiously ...

“You know, we do what we can, we try to follow the rules, and then if people are commenting and they’re being critical, I can’t control that. I just know how we behave and you know, try to do the best we can."