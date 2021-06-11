Kris Jenner hails Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance 'the best'

Kris Jenner has given her opinion of her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian's romance with Travis Barker. The 65-year-old momager has given her seal of approval of her eldest daughter romancing the Blink-182 drummer.

The pair's relationship was brought up during Kris' appearance on 'On-Air With Ryan Seacrest' on iHeartRadio and she commented: "Isn't it great? I know, it's the best." Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the pair could "likely" end up "building" a "more permanent future together". The 42-year-old Poosh founder and the 45-year-odl rocker first started dating in December after being friends for years, and things between the pair are going from strength to strength, with sources now claiming they could "see themselves ending up together one day".

A source said: "Kourtney and Travis really recognise now more than ever how special their relationship is and how fortunate they are to spend their time together whether it's just the two of them, with friends or with their families. "They could also definitely see themselves ending up together one day and it's really whatever makes Kourtney happy. "Building a future together in a more permanent respect could likely happen."

Most of all, the couple are proud of how well their families have "integrated" so seamlessly together. Kourtney has Mason,11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis has Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The source continued: "They feel like their biggest accomplishment thus far is how seamlessly they've integrated their families together. "That's always been very much a focus for both of them and they feel proud that everyone can be supportive of their happiness. "Their kids have all gotten a lot closer and both sets of kids think Travis and Kourtney are awesome.