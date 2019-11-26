Kris Jenner hands out meals at food bank









Kris Jenner. Picture: Instagram Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need at a Los Angeles food bank at the weekend.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star "personally" handed out food to families at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on Saturday and the family matriarch has encouraged others to follow their lead and support local initiatives.

Roger Castle, chief development officer at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, told People magazine: "We genuinely appreciate the Kardashian Jenner family for providing Thanksgiving meals to more than 100 families that face food insecurity in our community, for volunteering to distribute the food personally and for raising valuable awareness for our mission to end hunger in Los Angeles County."

And alongside a gallery of pictures from the day, 64-year-old Kris - whose boyfriend Corey Gamble also got involved - wrote on Instagram: "On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals.





"As we head into the holiday season, it's a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I'm so grateful. It's important to me and my family to give back.





"Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support! A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated."





The family have previously spoken of how much they enjoy giving back to those in need after having it instilled in them by late father Robert Kardashian.





Kim previously said: "My dad used to drive us to Skid Row when we were little, to show us that the rest of the world doesn't live how we live in Beverly Hills. And that always stuck with me."



