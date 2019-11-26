Kris Jenner hands out meals at food bank
View this post on Instagram
On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals. As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful. It’s important to me and my family to give back. Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support! A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated @thekrimgroup @staceyruizevents @beyondmeat @little_artist_party @prismdjs #WeFeedLA
A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on