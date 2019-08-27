Kris Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kris Jenner is fully prepared for an earthquake and has all the supplies her family needs to be hidden away in a secret bunker. The 63-year-old Kardashian family matriarch has said she's "the most earthquake-ready person" she knows, as she has a "bunker" set out with all the supplies her family could ever need, just in case her hometown of Los Angeles is ever threatened by a natural disaster.

She said: "I am like a Girl Scout. I am the most earthquake-ready person you would ever meet. I have fire extinguishers and backpacks full of supplies. I have flashlights and water. I practically have a bunker."

And if an earthquake does strike, Kris says she wants to be remembered for her dedication to being the "best mum" she can be to her brood - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

When asked what she wants the world to know about her, she said: "That I want to be the best mum that I can be. That I try really hard every day to be a really good mummy."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also said that whilst she doesn't believe perfection exists "in everything", she does always strive "to be perfect" in everything she does.

She said: "I try to achieve and be the best that I can be in just about everything I do, which is a curse. Perfection doesn't exist in everything, but it might exist in an artist's mind or a mother's mind when speaking about her kids and things like that. I think generally I try to be perfect. I never quite get there, but it makes me happy to try. It's part of my DNA, I think."

Alongside being a perfectionist, Kris insists she's a "very forgiving person", and doesn't believe in "trying to get back at somebody".

When asked if she believes in the eye-for-an-eye philosophy during her appearance on Alex Israel's 'As It Lays' YouTube series, she said: "I'm a very forgiving person, and I think it depends on the situation, but most of the time I'm the one who will be the one forgiving and trying to make amends, not trying to get back at somebody."