Kris Jenner insists she’s ‘not secretly married’ to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner, 66, has been dating businessman Corey Gamble, 41, since 2014. However, Kris – who has Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, and son Rob, 35, with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian as well as Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, from her second marriage to Caitlyn Jenner (previously known as Bruce) – has squashed claims that the two had already tied the knot when Khloé spotted a ring on her wedding finger.

Watch video: Khloé said: “I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married. Hmm, looks like (a wedding ring).” However, the reality TV star, who shot to fame along with her famous brood in 2007 as part of “Keeping up the Kardashians”, insisted that she would never get married without throwing a “big a** party” in the process.

Speaking in a preview for a coming episode of “The Kardashians”, Kris said: “No, I'm not secretly married! Stop. Do you think I'm gonna get married and not have a big a** party?! I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy!” However, Kris did reveal in the episode that she had allowed Gamble to move into her California mansion with her. She said: “He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything. There's so much security. I love that side of him because he's always really protective.”