Kris Jenner praises 'great dad' Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner has praised her son Rob Kardashian as a “great dad” to his three-year-old daughter Dream. The 64-year-old momager is very proud of the reclusive sock designer and admitted she was amazed at how good a parent he is to three-year-old daughter Dream, who he has with former fiancée Blac Chyna. Speaking on iHeartRadio’s ‘Pretty Messed Up’ podcast, Kris said: “He's so good. He is so good. He’s really great. “His daughter, Dream, is great and he's so in love with that kid. “He's such a great dad and you never know — you have kids, they grow up, they have their kids — and you just don't know how somebody is going to be as a parent but he's just … wow. He really is amazing.”

It was recently claimed that Rob – who made a rare appearance on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ last month in honour of his sister Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday – is “in the best place” with his mental and physical health.

A source revealed: "Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years. He’s been taking his workouts and eating well and has seen significant results.

"Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody. Rob and his family are excited for this new journey Rob is on."

The 33-year-old star has been "thriving" during the coronavirus lockdown, and relished getting extra time with his daughter.

The insider said: "Rob has been thriving during quarantine. He is loving spending time with Dream and entertaining her with activities. He is always sharing her milestones with his sisters and loves teaching her new things. Dream is his number one priority. Rob's been continuously putting effort into his health and wellness and is happier than ever.

“He still works out with a trainer here and there, but has really been working on his healthy eating habits. This has been a game changer for him.

“He's doing great and is in a good headspace. He seems happier than ever and is enjoying being around in social settings more."