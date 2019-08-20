Kris Jenner. Picture: Instagram

According to comic Heather McDonald, Kris Jenner once refused to fire a nanny who was stealing from her. The 64-year-old showbiz matriarch reportedly once had a nanny for her kids who stole some items from her but Kris gave her the benefit of the doubt as she trusted her with her children.

Comic Heather McDonald claimed that Kris' daughter Kourtney told her about the incident after Heather told her she had just fired her own nanny for theft.

Speaking on the "Daddy Issues" podcast, Heather revealed explained: "Kourtney said, 'Oh my God, mom had like so many nannies that stole from us that she would not fire'. And Kris was like, 'I did not!' And she's [Kourtney] just like, 'Mom, tell the story'."

Heather went on to explain that Kris' son Rob first discovered that the nanny had been stealing because when he went to her house to play with her sons, he found some of his missing clothes.

She said: "[Kourtney said that Rob said], 'Mom you know all those shirts that are missing with the alligator?' He's like, 'Jose and Juan!'"

However, Kris let the nanny keep her job until she caught her red handed.

Meanwhile, a different nanny - Pam Behan - who worked for the Kardashians during the 90s - previously revealed Kris was an extremely demanding boss.

She shared: "I liked Kris and I respected her for many reasons. She was not easy to work for because she was a perfectionist and she expected perfection.

"On a daily basis, when she has a very long list and you're fighting LA traffic and taking kids to their events, and maybe possibly not everything on the list gets done.

"There were a few moments where I got an earful."

Kris has always been determined to ensure her children made successes of themselves but Pam - who was still in her 20s when she became a nanny for the Kardashians - initially found it difficult to deal with such a demanding boss.

She told the TV show 'Scandal Made Me Famous': "At first, I used to be just crushed when she would speak to me like that.

"But she vents, she speaks what's on her mind. She wasn't easy to work for, but I did enjoy my job."