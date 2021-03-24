Kris Jenner says Kim Kardashian West is her 'go-to' in a crisis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kris Jenner has revealed Kim Kardashian West is "her girl" in a crisis because she manages to stay "so calm". The 65-year-old reality star admitted her daughter Kim is the one the famous family calls when they need some support because she's "so calm". Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, she said: "Kim would be my girl. "She's always all of our go-to whenever anything happens, because she's so calm and she's the one who really thinks things through. Kim is your girl." Meanwhile, the 40-year-old star heaped praise on her mother but admitted the line between "mom" and "momager" can often get blurred.

She explained: "We will scream at her for having her mom hat on when we need the manager hat on.

"I feel so bad for her. She deserves every award on the planet for just having six kids who have really full lives. And torturing her the way that we do."

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also hailed Kris' work ethic, and the way she finds a balance between her work and personal life.

She added: "I've never met someone who knows how to have such a good time but also have it so together. That's why I get up at 5:58 every morning...

"If it was 7am and we weren't up and our beds weren't made, she would be on the intercom screaming and waking us all up."

And Kim admitted all the early mornings were a bit embarrassing when it came to their friends being allowed to have longer lie-ins at the weekend.

She said: "On a Sunday, we were so embarrassed because all my friends would sleep in until 10 and she was like, 'Till… what? Like, past 7? This doesn't make sense.'

"She was so strict with us on so many things but then so much fun. So she taught us so much of our work ethic. That was all her."

Related Video: