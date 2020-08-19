Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills home for R256 million

Showbiz matriarch Kris Jenner has sold her home in Hidden Hills, California, for R256 million. The 64-year-old reality star has sold her six-bedroom, eight-bathroom property - which is located across the street from daughter Kim Kardashian West's home - to Katharina Harf, who sealed the move with an all-cash deal. The new owner of the luxurious abode is the daughter of Coty CEO Peter Harf, whose beauty company bought a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand for R10 billion in 2019, according to Variety's Dirt.com. The property is set on 1.28 acres of land and features a home cinema, a private gym and even a den with its own bar. Katharina will also be able to enjoy a sprawling outdoor area, which includes a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Kris brought the property back in 2017 for just under R171 million, and she subsequently hired Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements to redesign the space.

The showbiz patriarch previously revealed her ambition was to create a "perfectly calm and peaceful" environment.

Speaking about the design changes, she explained: "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful.

"Every single space gives me pleasure. Every time you turn a corner, you find something beautiful, something delicious."

Meanwhile, Kylie's decision to sell a majority stake in her Kylie Cosmetics brand valued the company at around R20 billion.

At the time of the deal, the brunette beauty spoke of her determination to help turn Kylie Cosmetics into an "international beauty powerhouse".

She said: "I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media.

"This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse."