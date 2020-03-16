Kris Jenner shares split from Kim's father forced her to grow up

Reality TV star Kris Jenner's separation from late former-husband Robert Kardashian forced her to "really grow up" for the sake of her young family.

Kris, 64, married Robert in July, 1978, and the couple welcomed four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. They divorced in 1991.

Speaking with Diane Von Furstenberg on her InCharge With DVF podcast, Kris said the split was a challenge for her, reports aceshowbiz.com

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22. Sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

Explaining the practical challenges of life as a single mum, she said: "I didn't know what to do. I had four kids, I was single. I didn't know where I was going to live. I didn't know how I was going to make a living. It was the scariest time to be that young. I think I was 32 years old, and I had four little children. My son was maybe a year old and it was scary. I was really, really scared."