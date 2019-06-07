Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Penelope Disick. Picture: Instagram

Kris Jenner is worried her daughter Kourtney Kardashian is still “in love” with her ex Scott Disick. The 40-year-old reality star split with her on-off partner Scott - with whom she has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four - in 2015, and following the split, they both went on to romance new people, with Kourtney enjoyed a relationship with Younes Bendjima, and Scott finding love with Sofia Richie.

Kourtney has since split with Younes, but has remained close friends with Scott for the sake of their children, and recently went on vacation with him and Sofia.

And now her mother Kris Jenner has said she’s concerned that her indecisive nature will lead her to realise she still has feelings for Scott when its too late to do anything about it.

Speaking in a teaser clip for an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Kris tells her other daughters Kim and Khloe: "She can't pick a paint colour, that takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it's going to bite her in the a**.

"And she's gonna be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

To which Khloe responds: "She doesn't know what the f**k she wants.”

Kris, Kim, and Khloe also spoke about Kourtney’s recent trip to Mexico with Scott and Sofia, branding the situation as “a little confusing”.

Looking at a photo posted to Instagram, Kim said: "Oh, my God! Did you see Scott -- what he just posted? It says, 'What more could a guy ask for? Three's Company.' And it's him, Kourtney and Sofia in Mexico.”

And Kris added: "To be honest, it's a little confusing. Kourtney and Scott and Sofia on vacation together. What is happening?”

However, Kourtney recently said she’s “proud” of her healthy relationship with the pair.

The Poosh founder said: "[Our relationship is] probably the thing I'm most proud of. I don't think we'll go on every trip together, but I love that I'm invited."

Bang Showbiz