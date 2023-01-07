Kris Jenner's tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother

Kris Jenner has paid tribute to Tristan Thompson's mother after she died suddenly. The showbiz matriarch - whose daughter Khloé, 38, has daughter True, four, and a five-month-old son with Tristan, 31 - took to social media to share her sorrow after it was revealed that his mother Andrea passed away following a heart attack.

Jenner shared a number of pictures of Andrea and wrote on Instagram: "I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. Watch video: “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!!

“I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel @realtristan13." Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq wrote: "Beloved Andrea. I will miss praying with you most of all. I’ll never break our promise. Ever. Till we meet again." And Malika's twin sister Khadijah Haqq added: "We will miss you so Ms. Andrea, thank you for the wisdom!"

Tristan left Los Angeles "as soon as he could" to be with his family in Toronto after he received the news and Khloé was spotted with him. A source told E! News: "Khloé will comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time. "This was unexpected. She was incredibly close to his mother, and like Khloé and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need.

