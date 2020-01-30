Kumail Nanjiani. Picture: Instagram
Kumail Nanjiani's body transformation landed him a free premium subscription to an adult because they have been using his photo to illustrate their "Muscular Men" category.

The 'Silicon Valley' star caused a stir last month when he shared a shirtless photo on Instagram to reveal the muscled physique he's developed for his role in 'The Eternals' and he's now revealed Pornhub has been using the picture to illustrate their 'Muscular Men' category of raunchy videos, but made sure to compensate him for doing so.

Speaking to talk show host Conan O'Brien, Kumail said: "They gave me a 10-year free subscription to Pornhub Premium."

And the 41-year-old star claimed the perk had given him access to a "whole new world".

He added: "I will say, because people are like, 'Why do you need to pay for porn?' -- and I don't, I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this -- you have access to a whole new world.

"Free porn is good but when you go to Premium... I could develop fetishes, crazy ones over the next 10 years and I know I'll be taken care of."

Asked by Conan what sort of fetishes he was talking about, the actor quipped: "If I have to explain it to you, you wouldn't understand."

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

A post shared by @ kumailn on

The "Big Sick" star - who is married to writer Emily V. Gordon - also joked that, despite undergoing such a radical transformation, he doesn't feel any stronger or more powerful.

He quipped: "These muscles are decorative.

"They don't really do anything. Emily will be like, 'Can you open this jar for me?' And I'm like, 'Probably not!' "

Kumail recently admitted he spent a year transforming his physique for the film.

He said: The internet thought it happened overnight. The people that I know, I have been talking about it, it's been obsessively for a year."