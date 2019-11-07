Kylie Jenner and Drake are not dating and are just friends who hang out.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star hit the headlines last month when she was spotted spending time with the 33-year-old rapper - sparking rumours that they're dating following her recent split from Travis Scott - but sources close to the makeup guru are adamant their relationship is purely platonic.
A source told TMZ that Kylie and Drake are not spending any romantic time together and she was only seen at his 33rd birthday party because they are pals.
The 22-year-old reality TV star reportedly doesn't feel ready to date and, right now, is just happy to focus on being a mother to her 21-month-old daughter Stormi.
Kylie announced that she and Travis, 28, had decided to end their relationship in September but friends think they still have a chemistry between them.