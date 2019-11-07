Kylie Jenner and Drake are just friends









Drake and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram Kylie Jenner and Drake are not dating and are just friends who hang out. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star hit the headlines last month when she was spotted spending time with the 33-year-old rapper - sparking rumours that they're dating following her recent split from Travis Scott - but sources close to the makeup guru are adamant their relationship is purely platonic. A source told TMZ that Kylie and Drake are not spending any romantic time together and she was only seen at his 33rd birthday party because they are pals. The 22-year-old reality TV star reportedly doesn't feel ready to date and, right now, is just happy to focus on being a mother to her 21-month-old daughter Stormi. Kylie announced that she and Travis, 28, had decided to end their relationship in September but friends think they still have a chemistry between them.

A source said recently: "Kylie and Travis are doing very well. Everyone thinks they are back together or already are. They haven't made anything official but it doesn't seem like much has changed. They love being together with Stormi and are happy doing that. Travis has been around the last few days and things are going well. There are very positive vibes between them."

Shortly after their split, Kylie reportedly asked her friends to set her up with a new man because it can be "difficult" for her to meet someone herself.

A source said: "Kylie's life is so gilded, she never meets men.

"It's not like she goes out to clubs - she doesn't even go to the supermarket or to a public gym - so it's difficult for her to meet someone new.

"Everywhere she goes, she has security and a reality TV crew surrounding her. And although she gets a lot of offers on Instagram, how does she know who they are and if they just want to date her for fame and money? So she's asking friends if they know anyone who's her type and who might like her."