Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian bump into exes









Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian found themselves at the same place as their exes as they partied in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stars were partying at the Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, where their ex-partners Tyga and Lamar Odom were also spotted having a good time.

It comes after Kylie - fresh from her split from Travis Scott - was forced to insist everything is good between her and the father of her 20-month-old daughter Stormi and that she didn't meet up with Tyga at two in the morning for a "date".





Taking to her Twitter account, the 22-year-old reality TV star - who had remained silent on the split speculation until now - said: "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority ... The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no "2am date with Tyga". You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. (sic)"





Travis was hit by speculation he cheated on Kylie, which he denied.





He wrote on his Instagram story: "It's really affecting when u see false things said about u once again. Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real. (sic)"





Kylie and Travis haven't decided for sure if they're splitting for good but are "taking space apart".



