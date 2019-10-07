Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian found themselves at the same place as their exes as they partied in West Hollywood on Saturday night.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stars were partying at the Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, where their ex-partners Tyga and Lamar Odom were also spotted having a good time.
It comes after Kylie - fresh from her split from Travis Scott - was forced to insist everything is good between her and the father of her 20-month-old daughter Stormi and that she didn't meet up with Tyga at two in the morning for a "date".