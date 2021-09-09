Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are closer than ever, as they prepare to welcome their second child. The 24-year-old make-up mogul is preparing for the arrival of their second child, and a source close to the couple insists their relationship is going from strength to strength at the moment.

The insider shared: "Travis and Kylie have never been closer. The baby has absolutely brought them even closer together." Travis and Kylie already have a three-year-old daughter called Stormi, and their relationship has been through lots of ups and downs since they started dating in 2017. However, they're now united again and Kylie is "feeling amazing" ahead of the arrival of her second child.

A source told Us Weekly: "She is so happy for her family. Travis is beyond thrilled. They both have wanted this for a long time." Kylie recently confirmed her pregnancy via a heartfelt post on social media. The brunette beauty posted a video on Instagram of her positive pregnancy test and her ultrasound scan.

The video clip also features Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, being given her scan results and then being overcome with emotion as she realises that her daughter is expecting another baby. Later in Kylie's Instagram post, she is seen cradling her growing baby bump and celebrating the news with the rest of her family. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star subsequently received a series of supportive messages from her family on the photo-sharing platform.

Kris wrote in reply to the sweet video: "Crying all over again [hearts and praying emojis] what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!! [praying emojis]" Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel [heart emoji] (sic)" Khloe Kardashian responded by simply saying : "Awwwww (sic)"