Kylie Jenner will invite Travis Scott to "all of the family events".
The former couple may have called time on their relationship in October, but the 28-year-old rapper will be welcome at every gathering as they look to make things as "normal" as possible for their 22-month-old daughter Stormi.
An insider told E! News: "Stormi is their first priority... They want to keep things 'normal.' Travis is invited to all of the family events and will be there.
"Him and Kylie are on really good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three.
"Kylie would never shut Travis out of holidays with Stormi and she is glad that he is included."