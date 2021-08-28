Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in a 'better place' than ever

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been in a “much better place” recently, and are said to be enjoying their “unconventional relationship” as they prepare for the arrival of their second child. The on/off couple are reportedly expecting their second child together, and sources have said the pair are enjoying their “unconventional relationship”, as there is no longer any bad blood between them.

A source said: “Kylie and Travis have an unconventional relationship, but it really works for the both of them. “[They have been in a] much better place recently. All of the fighting from the past has simmered.” The insider also revealed the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star will “be the primary caretaker” of the couple’s impending arrival, as she is a “hands-on” mother.

They told Us Weekly magazine: “Kylie is such a hands-on mother and loves being one, so she will be the primary caretaker.” Kylie and Travis, 30, welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018, almost a year after they started dating in April 2017. Meanwhile, it was recently reported the 24-year-old beauty mogul – who has not yet confirmed or denied pregnancy rumours – is “excited” to become a mother for the second time.

Another source said: “Kylie is doing well. Since becoming pregnant, she has been trying to slow down a bit and to rest more. Still, she is very busy with Stormi and her brand. “She seems to love it all though. She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It’s cute to see her this excited.” And three-year-old Stormi also can’t wait to be a big sister.