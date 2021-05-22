Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't labelling their romance

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have “no requirements” in their relationship, as sources say they aren't putting labels on their love as they work on reconciling following their 2019 split.

The 23-year-old reality star and “Sicko Mode” hitmaker – who have three-year-old daughter Stormi together – are believed to have reconciled after splitting in 2019, and sources have now said they haven’t put a label on their romance because they have no expectations for one another.

An insider said: “I wouldn’t say that Kylie and Travis have an open relationship, they just don’t put a label on it. They’ve been like this for years.

“Travis will be at all holidays, everything to do with Stormi, but he and Kylie don’t call each other boyfriend and girlfriend.

“There’s no expectations between them. There are no requirements in their relationship, it’s the way it’s always been.”

Kylie and Travis, 30, don’t have a “traditional relationship”, but “have a huge amount of love for each other”.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: “They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other. It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years.”

In the past, Kylie had dismissed romance rumours between herself and Travis, as she said she was currently just "best friends" with the rapper.

She explained: "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her.

“We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

But when the couple did split, sources insisted it wasn't a "full breakup", as the pair were known for having brief breaks throughout their relationship.

An insider said at the time: "Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship.

“Kylie still loves Travis and this isn't considered a full breakup to either of them."