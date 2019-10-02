Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly gone their separate ways but it is not a "firm split".
The couple - who have 19-month-old daughter Stormi together - have not agreed to a "firm split" but are on a break from their two-and-a-half year relationship following a series of rows.
A source told E! News: "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.
"It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.
"They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music."