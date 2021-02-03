Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'still madly in love'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "still madly in love" despite splitting two years ago. The former couple - who share three-year-old daughter Stormi together - have been split up for two years but "there is a lot of love there" still between the two of them. A source shared to E! News: "Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. “Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy. “They are amazing co-parents and have a great routine."

The exes aren't ruling out the possibility of getting back together but won't put any pressure on their romance for the time being and are just concentrating on co-parenting their daughter.

The insider added: "Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now."

And it has also been claimed Travis and Kylie have been stronger than ever following their brief split.

Another source shared: "Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age.

“The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so, they are better now than ever."

Travis has close bond with Stormi and pledged to always love Kylie even if they weren't together.

Speaking about his relationship with the reality star, he said: "Stormi is one of the best human beings I know.

“She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier.

“She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. I love her mommy and I always will.

“The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."