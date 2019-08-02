Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner "appreciates" her friendship with Sofia Richie and "loves" having her new pal around because she's been "a very loyal friend". The 21-year-old reality star has gotten closer to Sofia - who is in a relationship with Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian - in recent months, and sources say Kylie "loves" having her new pal around, because she's been "a very loyal friend".

Kylie grew close to Sofia after her former best pal Jordyn Woods locked lips with Tristan Thompson - who at the time was still dating Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has 15-month-old daughter True - back in February, and is grateful to have received "nothing but support" from the model.

A source told People magazine: "Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.

"Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star recently unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram, and seems to have moved on with a new best friend in 20-year-old Sofia.

And it was recently claimed Kylie has formed an "irreplaceable bond" with Sofia, as she even trusts her around her 18-month-old daughter Stormi.

Another insider said: "Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her. Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better. They have now formed an irreplaceable bond."

The new friendship is even a hit with Kourtney - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with Scott - as she too is on good terms with Sofia.

The source added: "Kourtney is thrilled that Kylie has found a bond with Sofia. She thinks it's great for Kylie and loves that everyone can get along and spend time together. She has seen firsthand how much of a support system Sofia has been for Kylie, and it makes Kourtney feel even better about her dynamic with Sofia as well. There is no more awkwardness or tension like there was a year ago."