Kylie Jenner has donated some money to Australia after she was accused of being a hypocrite earlier this week.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has decided to part with her cash and send it Down Under to help those who have lost their homes and businesses in the blaze that has hit New South Wales and Victoria over the past few weeks, according to E! News.
Her donation comes just days after she was slammed online for bragging about her Louis Vuitton mink-fur slippers - worth R17 637 - just hours after claiming she had a broken heart following news that half a billion animals had been killed in the bushfires.
One internet user said: "Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas and then posting her real mink fur slippers.....make it make sense!?!"
Another added: "i don't understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes. (sic)"