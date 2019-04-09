Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner is “focusing on the good” in the wake of her best friend Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal. The 21-year-old reality star cut ties with the model after she allegedly locked lips with Tristan Thompson - the then-boyfriend of Kylie’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian - at a party, and has now said she’s focusing on the good things in her life like her relationship with Travis Scott and their 14-month-old daughter Stormi, instead of letting the negatives get to her.

She wrote on Instagram: “When you focus on the good, the good gets better. “Grow through, what you go through.”

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star had been seeking out a wider circle of friends following the controversy surrounding Jordyn, also 21, who has moved out of the house she shared with her pal.

A source said: "Kylie has had a rough few weeks. She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.

"She has been socialising more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with. After the Jordyn drama, she realised that relying on just one friend is not the best idea."

But insiders have also insisted none of Kylie's family have pressured her to end her friendship with the model.

A source said: "It's still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”

However, Kylie was recently seen having breakfast with Jordyn, suggesting the pair could be looking to patch up their friendship.

Bang Showbiz