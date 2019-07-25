Sofia Richie, Yris Palmer, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner is keeping her friends "very close" following her fallout with Jordyn Woods, as she doesn't want to be hurt again. The 21-year-old lip kit mogul ended her friendship with her former best pal after she kissed Tristan Thompson at a party in February, while he was still in a relationship with Kylie's half-sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has 15-month-old daughter True.

And since walking away from Jordyn, Kylie is said to be making sure she only surrounds herself with an "intimate circle" of friends, as she doesn't want to be hurt by her pals again.

A source said: "Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie's friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn proved not to be. Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn's actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted."

Kylie's famous family have been a key support to the star, as they're believed to have been the ones to remind her that "loyalty and family are everything".

The insider added to Us Weekly magazine: "[Kylie's family] reminded her that loyalty and family are everything and once you cross those boundaries and hurt loved ones, it's hard to turn back.

"Her family and closest friends have definitely been there to support her through everything and her great family life and booming business is amazing right now. It is all that she could ask for at this time."

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was recently said to be "closer than ever" with Sofia Richie, who is dating Scott Disick, the ex boyfriend of Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four.

A separate source said: "Kylie and Sofia have always run in the same circle and are very close in age, so they've bonded a lot through the years. They've always been in the limelight, lived very similar lifestyles and grown up around a lot of the same people. They've gotten a lot closer as of late now that the Kourtney, Scott and Sofia drama has died down. Once any drama between Kourtney and Sofia blew over, Kylie felt more comfortable spending girl time with Sofia again."