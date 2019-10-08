Kylie Jenner leaning on friends after Travis Scott split









Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Reuters Kylie Jenner is leaning on her friends following her split from Travis Scott, although sources say she's "doing great". The 22-year-old reality star split from the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker - with whom she has 20-month-old daughter Stormi - last week, and is said to be "doing great" in the wake of the break up, but "really wants her friends around" for extra support. A source said: "Kylie is doing great. She had a very busy and fun week. She has also spent several nights with her friends. After separating from Travis, she really wants her friends around. She feels lucky to have amazing girlfriends that support her. She seems very happy and positive." Over the weekend, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star hit up Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood with a group of pals, and sources say it was a welcome break for her after spending her days with Stormi. The insider added to People magazine: "During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter."

Last week, the lip kit mogul took to social media to insist she and Travis, 28, are on "great terms" following their recent split.

She wrote: "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority. (sic)"

The pair were reported to have split after they "fell out of love" with one another.

An insider said: "They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi."