Kylie Jenner named highest earning celebrity of 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kylie Jenner has been named the highest-earning celebrity of 2020. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has reportedly raked in $590-million this year, largely thanks to selling 51 percent of her cosmetics company to Coty earlier this year, according to data compiled by Forbes magazine. Kylie was the only woman to feature in the top 10, with her brother-in-law Kanye West in second place. However, the earnings of the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker – whose wife, Kylie’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West, ranked 48th with $49.5-million – were considerably lower than the 23-year-old star, having brought in $170-million in 2020, largely thanks to his Adidas deal. Sports stars Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rounded out the top five, with earnings of $106.3-million, $105-million and $104-million respectively.

In sixth spot was actor-and-director Tyler Perry – who has used his vast fortune to pay for groceries and meals for those in need, as well as funeral and other expenses for the families of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and Secoria Turner this year – with earnings of $97-million, while another soccer player, Neymar, saw his $95.5-million earnings land him seventh place.

DJ Howard Stern was eighth with $90-million, one place ahead of LeBron James with $88.2-million.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson completed the top 10 with $87.5-million.

Elsewhere on the list, Travis Scott, the father of Kylie’s two-year-old daughter Stormi, appeared at number 82 with 2020 earnings of $39.5-million.

Notable showbiz names in the top 20 included 12th-placed Ellen DeGeneres with $84-million, Ariana Grande at 17 with $72-million, Ryan Reynolds at 18 with $71.5-million and the Jonas Brothers, whose $68.5-million earnings awarded them the 20th spot.

Forbes’ latest list comes months after Kylie made the financial bible’s annual World Billionaires list for the second year in a row.

Forbes’ Highest-Earning Celebrities of 2020 – Top 10:

1. Kylie Jenner ($590 million)

2. Kanye West ($170 million)

3. Roger Federer ($106.3 million)

4. Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million)

5. Lionel Messi ($104 million)

6. Tyler Perry ($97 million)

7. Neymar ($95.5 million)

8. Howard Stern ($90million)

9. LeBron James ($88.2 million)

10. Dwayne Johnson ($87.5 million)