Kylie Jenner "needed to grow" without Jordyn Woods and doesn't regret cutting Woods out of her life. The former best friends famously fell out after Woods kissed Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson but the lip kit mogul doesn't regret cutting Woods out of her life.

Asked if she misses her former best friend, she said on a clip from the family's reality show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians': "I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason - for me, for you, for her, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together.

"I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

Woods moved out of Jenner's house in May after she was reportedly called to remove the rest of her stuff after "somebody else in the family" noticed Woods's things were still there and thought "it was ridiculous and disrespectful... like she was using Kylie's pad for storage".

Woods had previously claimed that the friends she expected to be around her weren't.

She said: "The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die'. I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair."