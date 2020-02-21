Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is reportedly seeking to expand her beauty empire.
The 22-year-old make-up mogul - who is rumoured to be worth around R15 billion - is seemingly eager to expand her business into the body care sphere, having recently filed trademarks for body care-themed products.
TMZ reports Kylie filed to trademark "Kylie Body" and "Kylie Body by Kylie Jenner", ahead of launching new hair and beauty products, as well as creams and perfumes.
Kylie - who has a two-year-old daughter called Stormi with rap star Travis Scott - launched her cosmetics company back in 2015 and she has subsequently seen it grow into a business worth a reported R13.5 billion.
But the brunette beauty is now seemingly eager to expand her company and could be set to launch new body care products in the near future.