Kylie Jenner has rented a R3.7 billion yacht for her 22nd birthday celebrations.



The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has splashed out a hefty amount on the luxurious 300-foot (91.44 metre ) yacht and will be sailing with her family and friends around the Mediterranean on the big day.





TMZ reports that the yacht costs a whopping R15 million per week to rent.

Kylie is likely to have friend Sofia Richie on board, as a source revealed she "appreciates" her friendship with the model, who is dating Scott Disick.





An insider said: "Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that. Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn't a user. She has her own life and doesn't need anything from friends ... Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her. Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better.



