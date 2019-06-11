Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. (Picture: Instagram/KylieJenner)

Kylie Jenner chatted with Jordyn Woods in a nightclub at the weekend. The pair's friendship has been strained since February, when Jordyn shared a kiss with Tristan Thompson - the then-boyfriend of her best pal's half-sister Khloe Kardashian - but it seems the animosity between them is fading as onlookers reported there were "good vibes" only at Los Angeles nightspot Bootsy Bellows on Friday.

According to TMZ, Kylie was inside the club's VIP area for around 30 minutes and went down from the top-level section to say hello to Jordyn, who was in a lower-level area for around 20 minutes.

The insider told the website the interaction wasn't at all awkward and the pair - who had mutual friends around - smiled as they briefly spoke.

Tristan was also present at the venue - which was staging the birthday party of Stassie Karanikolaou - and though he walked up to the area where Kylie and her older sister Kendall Jenner were seated, only the model spoke to him.

And the onlooker reported basketball player didn't communicate with Jordyn either.

The meeting between Kylie and Jordyn - who moved out of the Lip Kit guru's home following the scandal - comes shortly after it was claimed their friendship was slowly getting back on track.



