Kylie Jenner seeks restraining order against alleged burglar

Kylie Jenner is seeking a restraining order against a man who has allegedly been burgling houses in her neighbourhood. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star filed court documents on Friday to seek a restraining order against a man named Justin Bergquist, after he was recently arrested for burglary and trespassing at a home in Kylie’s gated community. Justin was arrested last month after he allegedly broke into a home in Kylie's neighbourhood, and although he left without taking anything, he later came back and tried to get inside the gates again. According to TMZ, Justin was stopped by security, and after police were called, he told officers he was there to see Kylie. The publication reports it's unclear if Justin mistakenly thought the first home he allegedly broke into was Kylie’s, but the reality star has filed paperwork to keep him away from her community to be safe.

Kylie has been spending more time at home than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been continuing to co-parent her two-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex-partner Travis Scott.

And recently, a source said the former couple are “amazing” at sharing the parenting duties.

An insider revealed: “Kylie and Travis are co-parenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy.

“Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed Travis and Kylie, 23, have been stronger than ever following their brief split.

Another source said: "Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age.

"The couple needed to take a step back to re-evaluate many things, but in doing so, they are better now than ever.”