Kylie Jenner spends more than R500K a month on security









Kylie Jenner spends a staggering $400 000 (about R580 000) a month on security. Picture: AP Kylie Jenner spends a staggering $400 000 (about R580 000) a month on security. The 22-year-old Lip Kit guru - who has 21-month-old Stormi with Travis Scott - spares no expense in ensuring her family are kept safe, her parent Caitlyn Jenner has revealed. Asked if the famous family always need security, Caitlyn told her campmates on UK reality show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!': "Everywhere. I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300-$400 000 dollars a month on security, everywhere she goes. It's a big operation." It may come as no surprise that Kylie takes security seriously because earlier this month, her stalker Brandon Sevilla Martinez was jailed for a year after being arrested when he showed up at the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's house and aggressively knocked on her door requesting to see her. The man plead no contest to one misdemeanour count of trespass by driving on private property, and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail, which he was charged with after trying to bring in a glass pipe he had with him when he was arrested.

The charges against him mean he has been sentenced to one year behind bars, and he'll serve three years on probation, as well as being forced to stay 100 yards away from all parts of Hidden Hills, where Kylie lives.

Kylie filed for a temporary restraining order against Brandon after the incident, and a hearing to extend the order is set to take place later this month.

According to documents at the time of Brandon's arrest, he arrived at thebrunette beauty's home in late October and walked up the driveway, before pounding on her front door.

He allegedly claimed he was there to see her, before a security guard escorted him off the property and he was arrested.

The guard filed his own legal documents accusing the man of acting erratic and nervous.

Kylie's decision to file for a restraining order came as she was reportedly concerned for the safety of her daughter, as she claimed Brandon could return to her home in the future.

The beauty guru - who was not home when the man allegedly came to her property - also claimed he follows her and other members of her family on social media.