Kylie Jenner stays friends with Sofia Richie amid Scott Disick split

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie will remain friends despite Sofia's split from Scott Disick, because the pair have a "super close relationship". The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 21-year-old model became close friends when Sofia struck up a romance with Scott almost three years ago, as the 37-year-old reality star has ties to the Kardashian/Jenner family as the former partner of Kourtney Kardashian and father to her three children - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five. And after Sofia and Scott recently called time on their romance, sources have insisted the split won't impact the model's "super close relationship" with 22-year-old Kylie. An insider told Us Weekly magazine: "Sofia and Kylie are still friends and their friendship hasn't been affected by her breakup with Scott. They have had a super close relationship for a while and Sofia hasn't done anything wrong to make their friendship be jeopardised." Kylie and Sofia's continued friendship comes as it was recently claimed Sofia - who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie - isn't letting her relationship with Scott "define" her.

Another source said: "There's always been a bit of tension with Sofia not wanting to be defined by her dad's career or her relationship with Scott. She's been trying to separate herself more from Scott career-wise as well and pave her own way."

Meanwhile, Sofia dubbed the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star - who has two-year-old Stormi with Travis Scott - as her "best friend" in a message for her 22nd birthday in November.

She said: "Kylie, you're 22 and you've always been one year cooler than me. But I love you. You're my best friend. I don't know what life would be like without you."

It was previously reported the pair struck up their friendship when Kylie fell out with her former best pal Jordyn Woods, after she was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A source explained: "Sofia really helped Kylie through the emotional roller coaster during the Jordyn situation. She was really there for her and took her side through everything. The situation with Jordyn made them closer. Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her.

"Sofia has been around since Stormi was born and Kylie feels comfortable with having her around her child after getting to know her better. They have now formed an irreplaceable bond."