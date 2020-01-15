Kylie Jenner's assistant quits working for her









Kylie Jenner, her former assistant Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer. Picture: Instagram Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel has quit working for her so that she can pursue a career as a social media influencer.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star had hired her friend Victoria Villarroel to help her manage her day-to-day life - from answering emails and scheduling business meetings - but the Kylie Cosmetics founder is now on the hunt for someone new to hire as her trusted employee has decided to leave her in order to pursue her own career as a social media influencer.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close.





"Kylie doesn't have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive."





This isn't the first time a member of the famous family has parted ways with their assistant as the 22-year-old reality TV star's half-sister Kim Kardashian West cut ties with Stephanie Shepherd back in 2017 following speculation that she had given an interview about working for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.





However, a source said at the time that there was no "bad blood" between Kim and Stephanie and that the pair had just decided to part ways professionally.





An insider said at the time: "They just agreed their working relationship was no longer working. Steph is still a part of Kim and her family's life - she went to Kim's birthday dinner and Kendall's birthday party.





"There isn't bad blood there. They still hang out and are friends, but they have gone their separate ways and are not working together anymore."





Stephanie was in Paris with Kim when the 39-year-old reality television personality was robbed at gunpoint whilst alone in her hotel room.



