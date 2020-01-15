Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel has quit working for her so that she can pursue a career as a social media influencer.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star had hired her friend Victoria Villarroel to help her manage her day-to-day life - from answering emails and scheduling business meetings - but the Kylie Cosmetics founder is now on the hunt for someone new to hire as her trusted employee has decided to leave her in order to pursue her own career as a social media influencer.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close.