Kylie Minogue to switch sounds again on new album

Kylie Minogue's next album will have a new sound. The Australian pop princess admits it's challenging to establish a new sonic direction, even after being in the music business for more than three decades.

Story continues below Advertisement

Minogue is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “I’ve been making albums now for over 30 years but each one is a different journey. "I’m ready for new music. I can’t reveal what the sound is yet but it is all super exciting. It’s always a challenge to find that next sound.” She added: "My last album was mostly made during lockdown. To be back in the studio with some of my favourite people is simply a joy."

Watch video: Minogue went back to her disco-pop roots on 2020s “DISCO”. BMG boss Alistair Norbury confirmed recently that Minogue would be bringing out the follow-up to “DISCO” in 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said: "So next year we’ll start our third album with Kylie, and we only expected to do one. So the roster is building to a size where it is almost self-sustaining. We already know our first Q1 and Q2 releases for next year." It is believed the 54-year-old star has teamed up with a number of "exciting" artists for the record, including songwriter Kamille. A source said in July: "Kylie didn’t get a chance to tour her last album because of Covid restrictions, but she’s thrown herself back into writing music.

Story continues below Advertisement

"She really loves being in the studio and is spending this summer working on her next record with some really exciting collaborators like (the songwriter) Kamille. "'Disco' proved that she still has what it takes to make a massively successful pop album and people are queuing up to work with her. "There are major plans in the pipeline and she can’t wait to have another record out and to be back on the road."