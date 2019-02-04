Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Picture: Reuters

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars on February 24. The Academy has confirmed that the pair - who star as lovers Ally and Jackson Maine in the movie - will sing the Oscar-nominated song at the ceremony on February 24.

A simple message posted on The Academy's Twitter account reads: "Cooper. Gaga. 'Shallow.' #Oscars."

It was previously claimed that only two of the Best Original Song nominees would perform at the ceremony but The Academy has now confirmed that at least four of the nominees will be represented.

Messages on the Twitter account stated: "Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song 'I'll Fight' on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day.

"Spoiler Alert: 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from 'Mary Poppins Returns' will be performed on the #Oscars. BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest!

"Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year's Oscars Playlist: We're excited to welcome @GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (sic)".

While it has yet to be confirmed, it is also believed that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'All the Stars' will also be performed.

Last week Gaga and Cooper performed 'Shallow' together for the first time since the movie in a surprise reunion at Gaga's Enigma show in Las Vegas.