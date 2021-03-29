Lady Gaga 'can't wait' to be back with boyfriend

Lady Gaga "can't wait" to be back home with Michael Polansky as she thanked him for sending her a huge bunch of flowers to mark her 35th birthday. The “Pokerface” hitmaker is currently in Rome for work but her boyfriend ensured to mark her birthday with a huge bunch of flowers, despite them being apart. Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey ... I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Gaga is "crazy about" her boyfriend. A source shared: "Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits.

“She's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support. He was content to hang in the background and blended in.

“To the few people Gaga encountered backstage inside the Capitol, she'd say, 'This is my boyfriend.'

"On the outside, Gaga and Michael seem very different.

“When they step out together, he always looks casual in jeans and a cap, while Gaga is usually more noticeable.

“They are both hard working and love working together on charity projects.

“They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good.

“They want to help out where they can.

“Michael has his own life and work, but they also have shared passions, so it's a nice balance. Things are going really well."

And Gaga has admitted she would like to get married one day.

Asked about her aims, she shared: "Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness].

“I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together.

“I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love."