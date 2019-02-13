Lady Gaga and Cardi B. Picture: Twitter

Lady Gaga has defended Cardi B's Grammy win, after trolls forced her to delete her Instagram. The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker took home the Best Rap Album prize at Sunday's ceremony for her debut LP 'Invasion of Privacy', and after the show, she took to social media to defend her win when some people claimed other nominees were more deserving of the gong.

Shortly after posting her Instagram rant, Cardi - who became the first female solo artist to win the Best Rap Album award - deactivated her account on the site, and now fellow singer Lady Gaga has defended her against the trolls who tried to bring her down.

Posting on Twitter, Gaga wrote: "It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let's celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave."

It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019

Cardi originally posted two rants in defence of her win, one of which was deleted before she took down her whole account, and was an expletive-filled video in which she said she was "sick" of being dragged down.

She said in the now-deleted clip: I've been taking a lot of s**t today. I'm seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night, and I'm sick of this s**t. I work hard for my motherf***ing album.

"I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow' and everybody was like, 'Cardi got snubbed.' Now this year's a f***ing problem?! My album went two-time platinum, my n****, and every chart that there was, my album was always Top 10. Number one album, as well."

After deleting the video, the 'I Like It' rapper then posted a photo caption in which she explained how hard she had worked on her record.

She wrote: "Slept in the studio on leather sofas for 3 months straight, migraines, in Atlanta in Miami away from my family. I have 4 songs that couldn't make the album cause my nose was so stuffy bro I was huffy puffy ...

"I had @offsetyrn and @brooklyn.johnny reaching out to the world for a verse on top of that I was depress [sic] cause everybody was suspecting I was pregnant and I constantly kept reading Cardi you 'STUPID,' 'YOU RUINED YOUR CAREER,' 'WHY WOULD YOU HAVE A BABY AT THE BEGINNING OF YOUR CAREER ... My album went #1 and spend [sic] 21 weeks straight on billboard top ten!

"Every song is gold or platinum or higher. I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory."

Bang Showbiz